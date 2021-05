ADVISORY GERMANY-FRANCE/MEETING

German-Franco summit with Macron & Merkel

Start: 31 May 2021 13:44 GMT

End: 31 May 2021 13:53 GMT

BERLIN - Camera spray in German Chancellory as German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in virtual German-Franco summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT - Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com