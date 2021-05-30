COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

One goal makes the difference as Tolouse ease past Nantes

Tolouse FC are jubilant after concluding their season with a win over Nantes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
30 de Mayo de 2021

Nantes were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Montpellier.

After a goalless first half,

Tolouse continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo giving Tolouse the lead at the 62 minute mark, ending the game 1-0.

For Nantes, Marcus Coco and Andrei, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly and Moses Simon. Tolouse brought on Janis Antiste, Branco Van den Boomen and Nathan N`Goumou Minpole, to replace Rhys Healey, Brecht Dejaegere and Ruben Gabrielsen.

The referee booked Dennis Appiah, Randal Kolo Muani and Pedro Chirivella from Nantes. Tolouse had the worst of it though, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Deiver Machado and Janis Antiste seeing yellow, and Nathan N`Goumou Minpole then sent off with a red.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién es Ricardo Ponce: el experto en “liberación emocional” acusado de abuso sexual por la youtuber Marie Wink

Quién es Ricardo Ponce: el experto en “liberación emocional” acusado de abuso sexual por la youtuber Marie Wink

El 72% de los pacientes con casos graves de COVID-19 presentan al menos un síntoma persistente durante 6 meses

El dictador bielorruso Lukashenko arrestó a otro periodista

La UEFA publicó el 11 Ideal de la Champions League del Fantasy Football: quién es el gran ausente

México investiga a funcionarios públicos por el robo de unos manuscritos de Hernán Cortés que fueron subastados en EEUU

DEPORTES

La UEFA publicó el 11 Ideal de la Champions League del Fantasy Football: quién es el gran ausente

La UEFA publicó el 11 Ideal de la Champions League del Fantasy Football: quién es el gran ausente

Profundas reflexiones de Valentino Rossi y Marc Márquez tras la muerte de Jason Dupasquier en el Moto3

A un paso de romper la maldición: dónde ver la vuelta de la final del torneo Guardianes 2021 entre Cruz Azul y Santos

Tras el deseo del Atlético Madrid, la Juventus se sumó al interés por contratar a Rodrigo De Paul

El video de una leyenda del Chelsea en un espectáculo nocturno en Ibiza durante la Final de Champions League que se volvió viral

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“¡Qué hijo, ni qué!”: la explosiva y divertida reacción de Alicia Villarreal cuando su hija le preguntó si ya quiere nietos

“¡Qué hijo, ni qué!”: la explosiva y divertida reacción de Alicia Villarreal cuando su hija le preguntó si ya quiere nietos

Quién es Emilio Sánchez: el fotógrafo y nuevo amor de Chiquis Rivera

Por qué Sara García, icono de la Época de Oro, no soportaba a Pedro Infante

“México lindo y querido”: Andrea Meza, Miss Universo 2021, sorprendió a sus seguidores cantando a todo pulmón

“Mírame ser la mujer más taquillera”: Eiza González presumió estar en el top 5 de las estrellas de Hollywood y envió un mensaje a sus críticos

TENDENCIAS

Miles GT, la réplica argentina del auto que venció a Ferrari en Le Mans

Miles GT, la réplica argentina del auto que venció a Ferrari en Le Mans

Cómo es la nueva variante del COVID-19 detectada en Vietnam

Inmunidad mental: cómo atravesar la incertidumbre de no saber cuándo me voy a poder vacunar

¿Es verdad que hay un perro y un gato para cada dueño?

Cómo Sudáfrica quiere poner fin a la cría de leones para su caza en cautiverio