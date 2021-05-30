One goal makes the difference as Tolouse ease past Nantes

Nantes were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Montpellier.

After a goalless first half,

Tolouse continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo giving Tolouse the lead at the 62 minute mark, ending the game 1-0.

For Nantes, Marcus Coco and Andrei, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly and Moses Simon. Tolouse brought on Janis Antiste, Branco Van den Boomen and Nathan N`Goumou Minpole, to replace Rhys Healey, Brecht Dejaegere and Ruben Gabrielsen.

The referee booked Dennis Appiah, Randal Kolo Muani and Pedro Chirivella from Nantes. Tolouse had the worst of it though, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Deiver Machado and Janis Antiste seeing yellow, and Nathan N`Goumou Minpole then sent off with a red.