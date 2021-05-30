COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

¡No te pierdas a las últimas 5 publicaciones de Falcao que están arrasando en Instagram!

Por
Newsroom Infobae
30 de Mayo de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) publicó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su popular cuenta de Instagramque han dado mucho de qué hablar. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 465.470 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes:



Nos sentimos muy orgullosos por el trabajo hecho durante toda la temporada. Un esfuerzo realizado por todos que nos permitió luchar hasta el último minuto. Yo sé que todo lo que hemos vivido durante estos meses nos hará más fuertes para la próxima temporada. ///// We are very proud of the work done during the season. An effort that allowed us to fight until the end. Everything we have experienced during these months will make us stronger for the next season. My gratitude to all supporters. 🧡💛



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Keep fighting until end 👊🏼



💕

