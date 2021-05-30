COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-MEMORIAL DAY/MOTORCYCLES--UPDATED DETAILS

Por
REUTERSMAY 30
28 de Mayo de 2021

"Rolling to Remember, " motorcycle rally rides through D.C.

Start: 30 May 2021 16:15 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 17:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: EXACT LOCATION OF THE WHERE THE REUTERS LIVE CAMERA WILL BE IS TBC - PLEASE MONITOR

==

#WASHINGTON DC - The "Rolling to Remember," motorcycle rally, successor to "Rolling Thunder," rides through Washington D.C. to bring attention to issues faced by veterans.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - run begins from RFK stadium

1620GMT APPROX - motorcycles begin to arrive at Lincoln Memorial

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

