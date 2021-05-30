COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY USA-MEMORIAL DAY/BIDEN

REUTERSMAY 30
30 de Mayo de 2021

U.S. President Biden speaks at annual Memorial Day Service

Start: 30 May 2021 14:20 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 15:20 GMT

DELAWARE MEMORIAL BRIDGE, DELAWARE, USA - President Biden makes remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at the Veterans Memorial Park of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

