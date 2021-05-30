ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/NETANYAHU

Israel’s Netanyahu speaks after Bennett announcement could end his rule

Start: 30 May 2021 17:16 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 17:40 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. speaks after far-right politician Naftali Bennett gives a statement in which he is widely expected to throw his crucial support behind a "government of change".

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com