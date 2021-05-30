ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/BENNETT

Israel's Bennett to make announcement that could end Netanyahu’s rule

Start: 30 May 2021 17:01 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 17:15 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett will deliver a statement on Sunday in which he is widely expected to throw his crucial support behind a "government of change" to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com