ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/BENNETT

Israel's Bennett to make announcement that could end Netanyahu’s rule
Start: 30 May 2021 17:01 GMT
End: 30 May 2021 17:15 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett will deliver a statement on Sunday in which he is widely expected to throw his crucial support behind a "government of change" to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
