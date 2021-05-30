COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 30 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 7064-ISRAEL-POLITICS/PALESTINIANS

Por
REUTERSMAY 30
30 de Mayo de 2021

PLO says prospective Israeli government would be no different than Netanyahu's

Start: 30 May 2021 19:07 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 19:08 GMT

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - PLO says prospective Israeli government would be no different than Netanyahu's.

Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support on Sunday behind a "unity government" in Israel to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what would be the end of a political era.

Bennett's decision, which he announced in a televised address, could enable opposition chief Yair Lapid to put together a coalition of right-wing, centrist and leftist parties and hand Netanyahu his first election defeat since 1999.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Aviso Inoportuno: la mítica película que juntó a Don Ramón, Chabelo y los Polivoces

El Aviso Inoportuno: la mítica película que juntó a Don Ramón, Chabelo y los Polivoces

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro prioriza a partidarios chavistas para la vacunación contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Israel: Naftali Bennett anunció negociaciones para la formación de un gobierno de coalición con el opositor centrista Yair Lapid

La historia de terror de un hombre que descubrió el cuerpo de una mujer sin vida dentro de una cama de bronceado

Incautaron armas de asalto y miras telescópicas escondidas en un sillón en la frontera México-EEUU

DEPORTES

Daniel Passarella rompió el silencio: cómo reaccionó ante la muerte de Maradona, su ausencia del video del aniversario de River y sus ganas de volver a dirigir

Daniel Passarella rompió el silencio: cómo reaccionó ante la muerte de Maradona, su ausencia del video del aniversario de River y sus ganas de volver a dirigir

La UEFA publicó el 11 Ideal de la Champions League del Fantasy Football: quién es el gran ausente

Profundas reflexiones de Valentino Rossi y Marc Márquez tras la muerte de Jason Dupasquier en el Moto3

A un paso de romper la maldición: dónde ver la vuelta de la final del torneo Guardianes 2021 entre Cruz Azul y Santos

Tras el deseo del Atlético Madrid, la Juventus se sumó al interés por contratar a Rodrigo De Paul

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El Aviso Inoportuno: la mítica película que juntó a Don Ramón, Chabelo y los Polivoces

El Aviso Inoportuno: la mítica película que juntó a Don Ramón, Chabelo y los Polivoces

“¡Qué hijo, ni qué!”: la explosiva y divertida reacción de Alicia Villarreal cuando su hija le preguntó si ya quiere nietos

Quién es Emilio Sánchez: el fotógrafo y nuevo amor de Chiquis Rivera

Por qué Sara García, icono de la Época de Oro, no soportaba a Pedro Infante

“México lindo y querido”: Andrea Meza, Miss Universo 2021, sorprendió a sus seguidores cantando a todo pulmón

TENDENCIAS

El 72% de los pacientes con casos graves de COVID-19 presentan al menos un síntoma persistente durante 6 meses

El 72% de los pacientes con casos graves de COVID-19 presentan al menos un síntoma persistente durante 6 meses

Miles GT, la réplica argentina del auto que venció a Ferrari en Le Mans

Cómo es la nueva variante del COVID-19 detectada en Vietnam

Inmunidad mental: cómo atravesar la incertidumbre de no saber cuándo me voy a poder vacunar

¿Es verdad que hay un perro y un gato para cada dueño?