ADVISORY FLASH--7056-BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON-WEDDING-PHOTO

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in surprise ceremony

Start: 30 May 2021 13:19 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 13:21 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said.

