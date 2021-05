2021 Champions League winners depart Porto

Start: 30 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 30 May 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

PORTO - The winning team of the 2021 Champions League final departs from Porto .

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com