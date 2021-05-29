COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

Las últimas 5 fotos de Falcao que arrasan en su cuenta de Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
29 de Mayo de 2021

Falcao (@falcao) revolucionó las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 439.061 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Nos sentimos muy orgullosos por el trabajo hecho durante toda la temporada. Un esfuerzo realizado por todos que nos permitió luchar hasta el último minuto. Yo sé que todo lo que hemos vivido durante estos meses nos hará más fuertes para la próxima temporada. ///// We are very proud of the work done during the season. An effort that allowed us to fight until the end. Everything we have experienced during these months will make us stronger for the next season. My gratitude to all supporters. 🧡💛



Unite to celebrate the power of unity and respect, both on and off the pitch, that’s the message behind the #BOSSBottled United campaign @boss @harrykane @toni.kr8s @sergiroberto @raphaelvarane #ManofToday



Amo estos momentos a tu lado ♥️



Keep fighting until end 👊🏼



💕

