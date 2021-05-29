COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-CHE/REPORT --DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSMAY 29
25 de Mayo de 2021

Tuchel, Guardiola speak after the Champions League final

Start: 29 May 2021 21:44 GMT

End: 29 May 2021 22:16 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

==

PORTO - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the man of the match speak to the media following the Champions League final.

SCHEDULE:

2130GMT APPROX (LATER IF THE GAME GOES TO EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES) - Managers and man of the match speak after the final.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / SPANISH AND GERMAN POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

¿Pueden la dieta y el ejercicio reducir el riesgo de demencia?

¿Pueden la dieta y el ejercicio reducir el riesgo de demencia?

Rock and Roll en la final de la Liga MX: Alex Lora confirmó que el Tri tocará en el Cruz Azul vs Santos

EEUU: “Levantar las sanciones al régimen de Nicolás Maduro sin tener compromisos fundamentales sería un error”

“Había tachuelas y puntillas regadas por los vándalos”: Ejército levanta 10 bloqueos en Cali

El cambio de Cony Camelo: “pasé de vivir sola en Bogotá a compartir con 14 personas en un co-living”

DEPORTES

Rock and Roll en la final de la Liga MX: Alex Lora confirmó que el Tri tocará en el Cruz Azul vs Santos

Rock and Roll en la final de la Liga MX: Alex Lora confirmó que el Tri tocará en el Cruz Azul vs Santos

Kai Havertz, el joven goleador de los 100 millones de euros que le dio la Champions League al Chelsea

Una oportunidad en el área y el llanto de tristeza tras la derrota: el Kun Agüero se despidió del Manchester City en la final de la Champions League

México vs Islandia: dónde ver EN VIVO el partido de preparación del Tricolor

El brutal golpe de expulsión que sacó de la final a De Bruyne y la mano en el área que reclamó el City: las polémicas de la Champions League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La relación de Sara García con otra mujer que desató un mito

La relación de Sara García con otra mujer que desató un mito

Las impresionantes postales de Danna Paola por Ibiza: en bikini y sobre una tabla para surfear

“Chiquis” Rivera arrasa en Instagram con estas últimas cinco publicaciones

Con tanque de oxígeno, taquicardia y náuseas: Leticia Calderón sufrió los estragos de la vacuna contra COVID-19

Mano a mano con Juan Grandinetti: de su pasión por River al sueño de hacer la biopic de Marcelo Bielsa

TENDENCIAS

Del Aston Martin del primer James Bond al DeLorean de Volver al Futuro: los 10 autos más famosos del cine y la televisión

Del Aston Martin del primer James Bond al DeLorean de Volver al Futuro: los 10 autos más famosos del cine y la televisión

Cuáles son las características inmunológicas del COVID-19 que podrían “domesticar” a la pandemia

“Te como a besos”: cómo 3 mujeres rosarinas crearon un emprendimiento de ropa infantil y lo convirtieron en un éxito en EEUU

Los ciberdelitos más comunes y la necesidad de contar con sociedades más educadas en materia de ciberseguridad

Médicos y enfermeros criticaron a los CDC de EEUU por recomendar no usar tapaboca una vez vacunado contra COVID-19