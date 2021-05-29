COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-CHE/FANS-STADIUM-REAX -- PROFANITY WARNING --

Por
REUTERSMAY 29
25 de Mayo de 2021

Man City & Chelsea fans arrive to and watch the CL final

Start: 29 May 2021 11:49 GMT

End: 29 May 2021 21:43 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE, THIS LIVE CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - UPDATE AS OF 2100GMT SHOWS FANS LEAVING STADIO DEP DRAGAO IN PORTO

---

PORTO, PORTUGAL / MANCHESTER & LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Exterior of the Stadio do Dragao - the venue for the Champions League final where fans from both clubs will be seen arriving. During the match Reuters will be live from fan zones in Manchester and London.

SCHEDULE:

1845GMT LIVE FROM MANCHESTER ETIHAD STADIUM

1815GMT LIVE FROM OUTSIDE STADIO DEP DRAGAO AS FANS ARRIVE

1810GMT LIVE FROM MANCHESTER ETIHAD STADIUM

1745GMT LIVE FROM OUTSIDE STADIO DEP DRAGAO AS FANS ARRIVE

1735GMT LIVE FROM MANCHESTER ETIHAD STADIUM

1620GMT LIVE FROM OUTSIDE STADIO DEP DRAGAO AS FANS ARRIVE

1440GMT - 1545GMT APPROX - MANCHESTER CITY FANS GATHERING IN RIBEIRA

1415GMT - CREW ARE MOVING TO RIBEIRA - LIVE COVER EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY

--

1900GMT - KICK OFF - Chelsea fans watching from Box Park in London

1930GMT - Manchester City fans watching from stadium in Manchester

1945GMT - Chelsea fans watching from Box Park in London

2000GMT - Manchester City fans watching from stadium in Manchester

2014GMT - Chelsea fans watching from Box Park in London

2028GMT - Manchester City fans watching from Manchester City Academy Stadium in Manchester

2042GMT - Chelsea fans watching from Box Park in London

2100GMT - Fans leaving Stadio Dep Dragao in Porto

--

FROM 2100GMT - Fans react to the result of the Champions League final as they leave Porto's Estadio do Dragao following the final whistle

--

FROM 2130GMT - Celebrations in London if Chelsea win or celebrations in Manchester if Manchester City win

--

FROM 2300GMT - The European champions return to their hotel after winning the Champions League final at Porto's Estadio do Dragao

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

