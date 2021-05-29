ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-CHE/CHELSEA --PROFANITY WARNING

Reactions after Chelsea win Champions League
Start: 29 May 2021 22:29 GMT
End: 29 May 2021 23:40 GMT
PORTO, PORTUGAL/LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Reactions after Chelsea win Champions League
SCHEDULE
2246GMT - LONDON - Chelsea fans celebrate in West London
2316GMT - PORTUGAL - Exterior of Stadio Dragao after Chelsea win Champions League final
2327 GMT - PORTO - Chelsea team bus leaves Stadio Dragao in Porto
2328 GMT - PORTO - View of Chelsea team hotel
TBD GMT - PORTO - Chelsea return to hotel in Porto
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Portugal
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL SOUND
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com