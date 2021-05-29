ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-CHE/CHELSEA-HOTEL

Chelsea return to their hotel in Porto after winning Champions League
Start: 29 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 29 May 2021 12:00 GMT
CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.
PORTO, PORTUGAL - Chelsea return to their hotel after winning the Champions League
SCHEDULE:
FROM 2300GMT - The European champions return to their hotel after winning the Champions League final at Porto's Estadio do Dragao
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Portugal
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com