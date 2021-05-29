ADVISORY SAFRICA-FRANCE/MACRON -- UPDATED DETAILS

Macron’s second day of an official visit in South Africa

Start: 29 May 2021 07:01 GMT

End: 29 May 2021 08:09 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE SIGNAL FROM 0900GMT AT THE NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION WILL NOT TAKE PLACE AS CREW DO NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT.

==

PRETORIA - French President Emmanuel Macron’s second day of an official visit in South Africa after visiting Rwanda.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT- Macron meets French community in South Africa

0900GMT - Macron visits the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS FRENCH AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com