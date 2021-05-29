ADVISORY SAFRICA-FRANCE/MACRON -- UPDATED DETAILS

Macron’s second day of an official visit in South Africa
PRETORIA - French President Emmanuel Macron’s second day of an official visit in South Africa after visiting Rwanda.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT- Macron meets French community in South Africa
0900GMT - Macron visits the Nelson Mandela Foundation
