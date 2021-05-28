COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MILITARY FAMILIES

REUTERS
28 de Mayo de 2021

The Biden's address military families in Hampton, Virginia

Start: 28 May 2021 17:40 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 18:20 GMT

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, HAMPTON, VIRGINIA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden make remarks to military familys ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

