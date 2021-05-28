ADVISORY TIME APROX - OLYMPICS-2020/PHILIPPINES-VACCINES

Philippine athletes are vaccinated before Tokyo Olympic Games
Start: 28 May 2021 00:54 GMT
End: 28 May 2021 02:00 GMT
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine athletes, coaches, and delegates bound for Tokyo receive COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of the Olympic Games starts.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT APPROX - event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL:NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Philippines
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com