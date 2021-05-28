COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 27 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY TIME APROX - OLYMPICS-2020/PHILIPPINES-VACCINES

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
28 de Mayo de 2021

Philippine athletes are vaccinated before Tokyo Olympic Games

Start: 28 May 2021 00:54 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 02:00 GMT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Philippine athletes, coaches, and delegates bound for Tokyo receive COVID-19 vaccine weeks ahead of the Olympic Games starts.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT APPROX - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL:NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Philippines

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

