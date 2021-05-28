COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-CHE/FANS-STADIUM-REAX -- UPDATED DETAILS --

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
25 de Mayo de 2021

Man City & Chelsea fans arrive to and watch the CL final

Start: 29 May 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 29 May 2021 12:00 GMT

PORTO, PORTUGAL / MANCHESTER & LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Exterior of the Stadio do Dragao - the venue for the Champions League final where fans from both clubs will be seen arriving. During the match Reuters will be live from fan zones in Manchester and London.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Manchester City fans and Chelsea fans gather in their designated fan zones in central Porto ahead of the Champions League final

--

1645GMT - Fans and the teams arrive at the Stadio deo Dragao ahead of the Champions League final (2 camera mixed feed that includes a top-shot and a ground shot)

--

*Reuters will switch between these signals*

FROM 1800GMT - City fans watch on from Manchester and Chelsea fans watch on from London as Pep Guardiola's team play Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto

--

1900GMT - KICK OFF

--

FROM 2100GMT - Fans react to the result of the Champions League final as they leave Porto's Estadio do Dragao following the final whistle

--

FROM 2130GMT - Celebrations in London if Chelsea win or celebrations in Manchester if Manchester City win

--

FROM 2300GMT - The European champions return to their hotel after winning the Champions League final at Porto's Estadio do Dragao

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Portugal

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

