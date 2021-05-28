COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY RWANDA-FRANCE/MACRON

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
27 de Mayo de 2021

Second day of Macron's official visit in Rwanda

Start: 28 May 2021 05:59 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 06:35 GMT

KIGALI - French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attend a good bye ceremony at Kigali airport before Macron flies to South Africa.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Macron, Kagame attend official ceremony at Kigali airport before Macron flies to South Africa

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

