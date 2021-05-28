COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/ROUNDTABLE

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
28 de Mayo de 2021

Tokyo 2020 host expert roundtable on COVID-19 Countermeasures

Start: 28 May 2021 02:59 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 03:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 hosts expert roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures for the postponed Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from July 23.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - Roundtable starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

