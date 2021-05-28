ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/

Japanese PM Suga holds a news conference

Start: 28 May 2021 10:50 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN -Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference after the government's decision to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas beyond May 31 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics start.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC MUST ALL ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO"

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com