ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/

Japanese PM Suga holds a news conference
Start: 28 May 2021 10:50 GMT
End: 28 May 2021 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN -Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference after the government's decision to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas beyond May 31 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics start.
