ADVISORY NAMIBIA-GERMANY/GENOCIDE-MAAS

German FM Maas speaks after apology on Namibia
Start: 28 May 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 28 May 2021 12:00 GMT
BERLIN – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks after Germany apologised on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time, as it agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.
