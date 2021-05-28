COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY NAMIBIA-GERMANY/GENOCIDE-MAAS

REUTERS
28 de Mayo de 2021

German FM Maas speaks after apology on Namibia

Start: 28 May 2021 10:30 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 10:30 GMT

BERLIN – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks after Germany apologised on Friday for its role in the slaughter of Herero and Nama tribespeople in Namibia more than a century ago and officially described the massacre as genocide for the first time, as it agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.

Reuters

