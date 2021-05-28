ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-EMA

EMA briefing on paediatric indication for Pfizer vaccine
Start: 28 May 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 28 May 2021 13:06 GMT
AMSTERDAM - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds a news briefing to cover the outcome of a meeting of its human medicine committee to discuss the paediatric indication for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com