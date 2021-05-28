COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-EMA

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
27 de Mayo de 2021

EMA briefing on paediatric indication for Pfizer vaccine

Start: 28 May 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 13:06 GMT

AMSTERDAM - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds a news briefing to cover the outcome of a meeting of its human medicine committee to discuss the paediatric indication for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Provea denunció una “campaña de ataques” del régimen de Nicolás Maduro contra la Corte Penal Internacional

Provea denunció una “campaña de ataques” del régimen de Nicolás Maduro contra la Corte Penal Internacional

AMLO insiste en regreso a clases presenciales el 7 de junio: “Es voluntario, no es para pelearnos”

La oposición venezolana insiste en que las cifras de casos de COVID-19 son inexactas

El contador del horror: quiénes son los 80 políticos asesinados durante la campaña electoral

Un mes de paro nacional: sin Esmad, así avanzan las manifestaciones este 28 de mayo en Cali

DEPORTES

El filántropo israelí accionista del Atlético Madrid al que no le gustaba el fútbol y ahora festeja por duplicado

El filántropo israelí accionista del Atlético Madrid al que no le gustaba el fútbol y ahora festeja por duplicado

Joan Laporta rompió el silencio: cómo está la negociación con Lionel Messi, el futuro DT del Barcelona y la afirmación sobre los nuevos fichajes

Juventus despidió a Andrea Pirlo y cerró a su reemplazante: el pedido que hizo sobre Dybala el nuevo DT

Pases de fantasía, elogios del entrenador y al borde de un triple-doble: el gran aporte de Campazzo para que Denver de vuelta la serie ante Portland

Así fue el golazo de Luis Romo que adelantó al Cruz Azul rumbo al campeonato

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hailey Bieber paseó en Nueva York, Rihanna fue a comer con amigos en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Hailey Bieber paseó en Nueva York, Rihanna fue a comer con amigos en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Julio César Chávez Jr. detuvo proceso de divorcio contra su esposa Frida Muñoz

“Me cansé de ser sólo la chavita en bikini”: Vanessa Huppenkothen reveló por qué abandonó Televisa

Qué dijo Stephanie Salas cuando le preguntaron si perdonó a Luis Miguel

“He estado muy agradecida”: Dulce María habló sobre su maternidad

TENDENCIAS

Una funcionaria del Malbrán dejará de ser la directora científica en medio de la segunda ola del COVID-19

Una funcionaria del Malbrán dejará de ser la directora científica en medio de la segunda ola del COVID-19

Hackers rusos atacaron a una agencia gubernamental de EEUU y a grupos de derechos humanos que critican a Vladimir Putin

Sin camas ni descanso: historias de los héroes que luchan contra el COVID-19 y el colapso de los hospitales

De la forma que la consumía Gengis Kan a la moda de venderla entre dos panes, un recorrido por la historia y las recetas de hamburguesas

Las 16 mejores hamburgueserías de Buenos Aires para hacer take away