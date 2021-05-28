COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-EMA

Por
REUTERS
28 de Mayo de 2021

EMA briefing on paediatric indication for Pfizer vaccine

Start: 28 May 2021 14:33 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 15:33 GMT

AMSTERDAM - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds a news briefing to cover the outcome of a meeting of its human medicine committee to discuss the paediatric indication for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La dura conclusión de un Comandante venezolano tras el ataque a un puesto militar que derivó en el secuestro y asesinato de un soldado

El lado desconocido del “Doctor” García: ahora también vende tacos

Quién es Julio Ramírez de Reik, el músico acusado de “machista” por un comentario desafortunado de Taylor Swift

Una funcionaria del Malbrán dejará de ser la directora científica en medio de la segunda ola del COVID-19

