COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 28 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/

Por
REUTERSMAY 28
28 de Mayo de 2021

French policewoman badly wounded in attack in western France

Start: 28 May 2021 12:11 GMT

End: 28 May 2021 12:50 GMT

La Chapelle-sur-Erdre - French gendarmes secure the area after an assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, western France.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ACCESS FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO ACCESS FRANCE

Source: BFM TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un mes de paro nacional: sin Esmad, así avanzan las manifestaciones este 28 de mayo en Cali

Un mes de paro nacional: sin Esmad, así avanzan las manifestaciones este 28 de mayo en Cali

Arturo Elías Ayub: “En lo mejor que puedes invertir es en tu negocio, en ti mismo”

Los cinco factores clave para emprender un negocio exitoso, según Carlos Slim Domit

El filántropo israelí accionista del Atlético Madrid al que no le gustaba el fútbol y ahora festeja por duplicado

Vacunación COVID-19: ya pueden registrarse personas de 40 a 49 años

DEPORTES

El filántropo israelí accionista del Atlético Madrid al que no le gustaba el fútbol y ahora festeja por duplicado

El filántropo israelí accionista del Atlético Madrid al que no le gustaba el fútbol y ahora festeja por duplicado

Joan Laporta rompió el silencio: cómo está la negociación con Lionel Messi, el futuro DT del Barcelona y la afirmación sobre los nuevos fichajes

Juventus despidió a Andrea Pirlo y tiene casi cerrado a su reemplazante: el pedido que hizo sobre Dybala el futuro DT

Pases de fantasía, elogios del entrenador y al borde de un triple-doble: el gran aporte de Campazzo para que Denver de vuelta la serie ante Portland

Así fue el golazo de Luis Romo que adelantó al Cruz Azul rumbo al campeonato

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hailey Bieber paseó en Nueva York, Rihanna fue a comer con amigos en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Hailey Bieber paseó en Nueva York, Rihanna fue a comer con amigos en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Julio César Chávez Jr. detuvo proceso de divorcio contra su esposa Frida Muñoz

“Me cansé de ser sólo la chavita en bikini”: Vanessa Huppenkothen reveló por qué abandonó Televisa

Qué dijo Stephanie Salas cuando le preguntaron si perdonó a Luis Miguel

“He estado muy agradecida”: Dulce María habló sobre su maternidad

TENDENCIAS

Una funcionaria del Malbrán dejará de ser la directora científica en medio de la segunda ola del COVID-19

Una funcionaria del Malbrán dejará de ser la directora científica en medio de la segunda ola del COVID-19

Hackers rusos atacaron a una agencia gubernamental de EEUU y a grupos de derechos humanos que critican a Vladimir Putin

Sin camas ni descanso: historias de los héroes que luchan contra el COVID-19 y el colapso de los hospitales

De la forma que la consumía Gengis Kan a la moda de venderla entre dos panes, un recorrido por la historia y las recetas de hamburguesas

Las 16 mejores hamburgueserías de Buenos Aires para hacer take away