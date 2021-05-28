ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/

French policewoman badly wounded in attack in western France
Start: 28 May 2021 12:11 GMT
End: 28 May 2021 12:50 GMT
La Chapelle-sur-Erdre - French gendarmes secure the area after an assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, western France.
