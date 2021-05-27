COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 27 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RWANDA-FRANCE/MEMORIAL

Por
REUTERS
26 de Mayo de 2021

Macron attends welcome ceremony, genocide memorial

Start: 27 May 2021 06:49 GMT

End: 27 May 2021 08:06 GMT

KIGALI, RWANDA - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a welcome ceremony and visits the genocide memorial in Gisozi, Rwanda. The two countries look to reset relations after a French commission concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the 1994 genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Welcome ceremony at the presidency with Rwanda president, Paul Kagame

0730GMT - Macron visits genocide memorial in Gisozi

0900GMT - Speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

