COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 27 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW TIME - RWANDA-FRANCE/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSMAY 27
26 de Mayo de 2021

Macron, Kagame attend signitures ceremony, hold joint newser

Start: 27 May 2021 10:50 GMT

End: 27 May 2021 12:15 GMT

KIGALI - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a signiture ceremony and holds a joint news conference with Rwanda president, Paul Kagame. The two countries look to reset relations after a French commission concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the 1994 genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Por qué Luis García debutó en Pumas y no con América

Por qué Luis García debutó en Pumas y no con América

“Vulgar difamador” y “sinvergüenza” : Fernández de Cevallos contra AMLO por acusaciones

SCT y Aerolíneas Nacionales se reunieron para diseñar estrategia que permita a México recuperar Categoría 1

Ella es la TikToker que ha impactado por su parecido a Selena Quintanilla

Tomaba fotos a sus víctimas y se filmaba destazándolas: crudos detalles sobre el feminicida de Atizapán

DEPORTES

Cuando Christian Martinoli casi es encarcelado en Paraguay por culpa de Cruz Azul

Cuando Christian Martinoli casi es encarcelado en Paraguay por culpa de Cruz Azul

El bochornoso momento que Nahuel Guzmán vivió con Julieta Venegas

Empezó en Andrada y la cerró el trío colombiano Cardona, Fabra y Villa: la perla colectiva de seis toques en el segundo gol de Boca ante The Strongest

Detuvieron al nieto de Mantequilla Nápoles al salir del hospital; está acusado de feminicidio

Preocupación en Boca: Almendra marcó un golazo y minutos después fue reemplazado por lesión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ella es la TikToker que ha impactado por su parecido a Selena Quintanilla

Ella es la TikToker que ha impactado por su parecido a Selena Quintanilla

La ácida crítica de Javier Ceriani al compromiso de Belinda y Nodal: “Lo va a dejar sin un peso”

Por qué aseguran que el anillo que Nodal le dio a Belinda tiene una “maldición”

Sebastián Yatra reveló que tuvo COVID-19 e invitó a seguirse cuidando: “Juraba que era invencible”

Qué dijo la Miss Universo Andrea Meza sobre la teoría que la pone como hija de Ana Gabriel

TENDENCIAS

Paraguay será el sexto país de Sudamérica en recibir vacunas Pfizer: comprará un millón

Paraguay será el sexto país de Sudamérica en recibir vacunas Pfizer: comprará un millón

Facebook da marcha atrás: ahora no prohibirá posteos sobre el origen humano del coronavirus

De la India al primer caso en Uruguay: los interrogantes sobre el “hongo negro”, la rara infección que ataca a pacientes COVID-19

Cómo funciona la vacuna del laboratorio chino CanSino que compró el Gobierno

El ritmo de vacunación en la Argentina tocó su piso más bajo: solo se aplicaron 135.306 dosis diarias