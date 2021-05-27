ADVISORY NEW TIME - RWANDA-FRANCE/NEWSER

Macron, Kagame attend signitures ceremony, hold joint newser
Start: 27 May 2021 10:50 GMT
End: 27 May 2021 12:15 GMT
KIGALI - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a signiture ceremony and holds a joint news conference with Rwanda president, Paul Kagame. The two countries look to reset relations after a French commission concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the 1994 genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Rwanda
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com