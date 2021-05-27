COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 27 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY VACCINATION SUMMIT

Por
REUTERSMAY 27
27 de Mayo de 2021

Merkel speaks after vaccination summit with state premiers

Start: 27 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 27 May 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT CLASHED WITH ANOTHER ONE.

EDITORS NOTE: THE TIMING OF THIS WILL ONLY BE KNOWN SHORTLY BEFORE IT HAPPENS - PLEASE MONITOR

==

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after meeting with the federal state premiers to discuss the country's vaccination strategy.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Merkel speaks after summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

AMLO aseguró que el director de la CIA será tan bien recibido en México como Kamala Harris

AMLO aseguró que el director de la CIA será tan bien recibido en México como Kamala Harris

El día que Emilio Azcárraga Milmo sentenció la suerte de José Luis Rodríguez el “Puma”

Antes de “Avengers” el Capitán América peleó junto al Santo: los crossovers poco conocidos del Enmascarado de Plata

Colombiano Daniel Montoya Álvarez se llevó el premio de poesía Juan Ramón Jiménez

El empresario colombiano que está detrás del éxito de artistas como Greiccy, Mike Bahía y los inicios de Maluma

DEPORTES

De Gea escondió en su toalla un papel con los secretos de todos los pateadores, no atajó ningún penal y la estadística negativa que arrastra se hizo viral

De Gea escondió en su toalla un papel con los secretos de todos los pateadores, no atajó ningún penal y la estadística negativa que arrastra se hizo viral

Le tiraron pochoclos cuando se iba al vestuario y explotó de furia: la acción contra Russell Westbrook que indignó a la NBA

Defensa y Justicia cierra la fase de grupos ya clasificado a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

El mensaje de Marcus Rashford por los repudiables insultos racistas que recibió en sus redes tras perder la final de la Europa League

Arsenal buscará una victoria ante Bolívar que le permita soñar con el pase a octavos de la Sudamericana: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que Emilio Azcárraga Milmo sentenció la suerte de José Luis Rodríguez el “Puma”

El día que Emilio Azcárraga Milmo sentenció la suerte de José Luis Rodríguez el “Puma”

Antes de “Avengers” el Capitán América peleó junto al Santo: los crossovers poco conocidos del Enmascarado de Plata

Una última voluntad y los deseos de venganza: revelaron el primer avance de “La Casa de las Flores, la película”

Los mejores memes que dejó la extraña colaboración entre Paquita la del Barrio y Yuawi López

“Era como nuestro Elvis Presley”: Diego Boneta habló con Jimmy Kimmel sobre el lugar de Luis Miguel en México

TENDENCIAS

Más de 100 millones de datos de usuarios de aplicaciones de Android quedaron al descubierto

Más de 100 millones de datos de usuarios de aplicaciones de Android quedaron al descubierto

Gmail permite guardar las imágenes de los correos directamente en Google Fotos

Twitter premium: suscripción con funciones especiales

EEUU autoriza un fármaco contra el COVID-19 que reduce 85% las posibilidades de internación y muerte en personas con factores de riesgo

Tres de cada cuatro casos graves de COVID-19 desarrollaron síntomas a largo plazo