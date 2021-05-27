ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY VACCINATION SUMMIT

Merkel speaks after vaccination summit with state premiers
Start: 27 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 27 May 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS EVENT CLASHED WITH ANOTHER ONE.
EDITORS NOTE: THE TIMING OF THIS WILL ONLY BE KNOWN SHORTLY BEFORE IT HAPPENS - PLEASE MONITOR
==
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after meeting with the federal state premiers to discuss the country's vaccination strategy.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Merkel speaks after summit
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONAPOOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com