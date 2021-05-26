COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGE FLOYD-VIGIL

MAY 26
25 de Mayo de 2021

Candlelight vigil marks one year since George Floyd murder

Start: 26 May 2021 01:58 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 03:09 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - A candlelight vigil marks one year since George Floyd was killed during an arrest by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted last month of murdering Floyd. Videos of the incident set off protests across the country and around the world over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

