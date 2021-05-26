ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGE FLOYD-VIGIL

Candlelight vigil marks one year since George Floyd murder
Start: 26 May 2021 01:58 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 03:09 GMT
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - A candlelight vigil marks one year since George Floyd was killed during an arrest by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted last month of murdering Floyd. Videos of the incident set off protests across the country and around the world over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.
