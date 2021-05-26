ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/ELECTION-POLLS OPEN

Polls open in Syrian presidential elections
Start: 26 May 2021 06:16 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 12:00 GMT
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Syrians go to the polls to vote in the country's latest presidential elections, condemned as a farce by the opposition and the West as Assad is all but certain to maintain power.
SCHEDULE:
0430GMT - Polls open
1000GMT (Approx) - Officials voting including Assad
1600GMT - Possible vote counting
