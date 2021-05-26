COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SYRIA-SECURITY/ELECTION-POLLS OPEN

Por
REUTERSMAY 26
26 de Mayo de 2021

Polls open in Syrian presidential elections

Start: 26 May 2021 06:16 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 12:00 GMT

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Syrians go to the polls to vote in the country's latest presidential elections, condemned as a farce by the opposition and the West as Assad is all but certain to maintain power.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - Polls open

1000GMT (Approx) - Officials voting including Assad

1600GMT - Possible vote counting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SYRIA

DIGITAL: NO USE SYRIA

Source: SYRIA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Syria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

Al menos tres muertos tras el choque de un pesquero japonés y un barco ruso

Diputados recibieron los alegatos finales para el desafuero de Mauricio Toledo por enriquecimiento ilícito

Desigualdades y áreas de oportunidad: lo que dejó la pandemia de COVID-19 en México

No hay evidencia científica que compruebe que vacuna CanSino solo da inmunidad por seis meses: López-Gatell

DEPORTES

América respaldó sanción de la FMF y castigará a jugadores involucrados en escandalosa fiesta en CDMX

América respaldó sanción de la FMF y castigará a jugadores involucrados en escandalosa fiesta en CDMX

“Estoy listo”: Andy Ruiz Jr. busca el tercer combate con Anthony Joshua

Por qué Messi está cerca de renovar con el Barcelona: los dos requisitos que debe cumplir el club y cuándo finalizaría el nuevo contrato

Luis Romo no cree en los fantasmas de Cruz Azul del 97: “El plantel está motivado”

Las 5 jugadas milagrosas en Independiente Santa Fe-Junior que clasificaron a River Plate: quién fue el héroe inesperado del Millonario

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

La (mala) suerte amorosa de los protagonistas de “Friends”

El regreso de Elite, el final de This Is Us y la despedida de La Casa de Papel entre las noticias más relevantes del mundo de las series

Marilyn Manson tiene una orden de arresto por agredir a una camarógrafa durante un concierto

Cinemex reanudará el servicio de sus complejos este 26 de mayo

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19 y adultos mayores: el 83% de los fallecidos en Argentina tiene más de 60 años de edad

COVID-19 y adultos mayores: el 83% de los fallecidos en Argentina tiene más de 60 años de edad

Qué dice la ciencia sobre levantar los mandatos de uso de mascarillas

#DeFrente y PonganFechaYa!: crece el pedido de sanción de la ley de etiquetado frontal de alimentos

Una persona vacunada, ¿puede tomarse vacaciones?

Cómo cuidarnos de las infecciones de transmisión sexual