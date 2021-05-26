COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/USA -- POSSIBLE ONLY/UPDATED RESTRICTIONS --

Por
REUTERSMAY 26
25 de Mayo de 2021

A "super blood moon" appears over the skies of Los Angeles

Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT

THIS EVENT CLASHES WITH ANOTHER LIVE.

LOS ANGELES, CA - A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Los Angeles.

SCHEDULE:

0847GMT - Penumbral Eclipse begins

0944GMT - Partial moon eclipse starts - moon is getting red.

1111GMT - Total moon eclipse starts - completely red moon

1125GMT - Total eclipse ends

PLEASE NOTE: COVERAGE DEPENDENT ON WEATHER

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: DO NOT OBSCURE BUG. MUST COURTESY GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. NO MORE THAN TWO MINUTES CAN BE USED IN AN EDIT. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES

DIGITAL: DO NOT OBSCURE BUG. MUST COURTESY GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. NO MORE THAN TWO MINUTES CAN BE USED IN AN EDIT. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES

Source: GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

El director de la agencia atómica de la ONU advirtió que Irán enriquece uranio al nivel que llegan “solo los países que fabrican bombas”

La recuperación de Tiger Woods: la imagen sin bota de protección a tres meses de su terrible accidente

Boca intentará sellar su boleto a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores ante The Strongest: hora, TV y formaciones

Cronología: cómo la teoría de la fuga del coronavirus del laboratorio de Wuhan se volvió creíble

DEPORTES

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

La recuperación de Tiger Woods: la imagen sin bota de protección a tres meses de su terrible accidente

Boca intentará sellar su boleto a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores ante The Strongest: hora, TV y formaciones

Psycho Clown se reunió con Mateo, el niño de cinco años que fue agredido por un luchador

Luchadores acudieron con Mateo para disculparse por las agresiones del Vikingo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sergio Mayer Mori pidió disculpas por decir que odia RBD

Sergio Mayer Mori pidió disculpas por decir que odia RBD

Este es el lugar donde sorprendieron a Carlos Rivera y Cynthia Rodríguez muy cariñosos

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 5: la pelea a golpes entre Jacky y Nacha

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

La (mala) suerte amorosa de los protagonistas de “Friends”

TENDENCIAS

Fisker, el primer papamóvil cero emisiones desde 2022

Fisker, el primer papamóvil cero emisiones desde 2022

COVID-19 y adultos mayores: el 83% de los fallecidos en Argentina tiene más de 60 años de edad

Qué dice la ciencia sobre levantar los mandatos de uso de mascarillas

#DeFrente y PonganFechaYa!: crece el pedido de sanción de la ley de etiquetado frontal de alimentos

Una persona vacunada, ¿puede tomarse vacaciones?