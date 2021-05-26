COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/

Por
REUTERSMAY 26
25 de Mayo de 2021

Supermoon sighting in Australia coincides with a lunar eclipse

Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT

THIS EVENT CLASHES WITH ANOTHER LIVE.

EDITORS NOTE: POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR THIS LIVE EVENT ON RLS INCLUDE, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CHILE AND MEXICO - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

VARIOUS LOCATIONS POSSIBLE - A "blood" supermoon sighting coincides with the first total lunar eclipse of 2021.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Partial Eclipse begins

1111GMT - Full Eclipse begins

1118GMT - Maximum Eclipse

1125GMT - Full Eclipse ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

El director de la agencia atómica de la ONU advirtió que Irán enriquece uranio al nivel que llegan “solo los países que fabrican bombas”

La recuperación de Tiger Woods: la imagen sin bota de protección a tres meses de su terrible accidente

Boca intentará sellar su boleto a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores ante The Strongest: hora, TV y formaciones

Cronología: cómo la teoría de la fuga del coronavirus del laboratorio de Wuhan se volvió creíble

DEPORTES

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

Villarreal y Manchester United se enfrentan en la final de la Europa League: hora, TV y formaciones

La recuperación de Tiger Woods: la imagen sin bota de protección a tres meses de su terrible accidente

Boca intentará sellar su boleto a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores ante The Strongest: hora, TV y formaciones

Psycho Clown se reunió con Mateo, el niño de cinco años que fue agredido por un luchador

Luchadores acudieron con Mateo para disculparse por las agresiones del Vikingo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día de playa de Tina Louise, la salida romántica de Margot Robbie y Tom Ackerley: celebrities en un click

El día de playa de Tina Louise, la salida romántica de Margot Robbie y Tom Ackerley: celebrities en un click

Sergio Mayer Mori pidió disculpas por decir que odia RBD

Este es el lugar donde sorprendieron a Carlos Rivera y Cynthia Rodríguez muy cariñosos

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 5: la pelea a golpes entre Jacky y Nacha

Así es el impresionante restaurante donde Christian Nodal se comprometió con Belinda

TENDENCIAS

Fisker, el primer papamóvil cero emisiones desde 2022

Fisker, el primer papamóvil cero emisiones desde 2022

COVID-19 y adultos mayores: el 83% de los fallecidos en Argentina tiene más de 60 años de edad

Qué dice la ciencia sobre levantar los mandatos de uso de mascarillas

#DeFrente y PonganFechaYa!: crece el pedido de sanción de la ley de etiquetado frontal de alimentos

Una persona vacunada, ¿puede tomarse vacaciones?