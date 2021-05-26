ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

Former S.African president Zuma to plead in arms deal trial

Start: 26 May 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 09:00 GMT

THIS EVENT CLASHED WITH ANOTHER NEWS EVENT.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former South African president Jacob Zuma is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a corruption trial related to a $2 billion arms deal. Zuma is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($35,000) annually from French arms firm Thales from 1999 in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal following whistle-blower revelations by a lawmaker in parliament that year.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Court session starts

