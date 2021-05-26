COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY RWANDA-FRANCE/NEWSER

Por
REUTERS
26 de Mayo de 2021

Macron, Kagame attend signitures ceremony, hold joint newser

Start: 27 May 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 27 May 2021 13:15 GMT

KIGALI - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a signiture ceremony and holds a joint news conference with Rwanda president, Paul Kagame. The two countries look to reset relations after a French commission concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the 1994 genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

SCHEDULE:

1210GMT - Signatures ceremony

1220GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Rwanda

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

