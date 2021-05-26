ADVISORY RWANDA-FRANCE/MEMORIAL

Macron attends welcome ceremony, genocide memorial

Start: 27 May 2021 06:55 GMT

End: 27 May 2021 12:00 GMT

KIGALI, RWANDA - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a welcome ceremony and visits the genocide memorial in Gisozi, Rwanda. The two countries look to reset relations after a French commission concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the 1994 genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Welcome ceremony at the presidency with Rwanda president, Paul Kagame

0730GMT - Macron visits genocide memorial in Gisozi

0900GMT - Speech

