ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING

Tokyo 2020 holds an executive board meeting
Start: 26 May 2021 06:48 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 07:15 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds an executive board meeting to continue planning for the postponed Summer Olympic Games scheduled to start from July 23.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT- Executive board meeting to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FORERIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com