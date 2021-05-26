ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/ELECTION

HK legislature holds second debate over electoral reform bill
Start: 26 May 2021 03:12 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 04:00 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's Legislative Council holds a second debate on the "Improving Electoral System" bill, following a decision by Beijing to overhaul the city's electoral system and introduce a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing. The bill received a speedy approval in the first round from a bills committee dominated by the pro-establishment camp.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT - debate begins
