Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRALIA

Por
REUTERSMAY 26
26 de Mayo de 2021

Judgement in climate change lawsuit against Australian govt.

Start: 26 May 2021 23:10 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 23:45 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Justice Bromberg reads his judgement into a lawsuit brought by a group of eight teenagers against the Australian government regarding a coal mine expansion.

SCHEDULE:

2320GMT - Live feed starts

2330GMT - Judgement will be read

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE NO RESALE

Source: FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

