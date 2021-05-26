COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

REUTERSMAY 26
26 de Mayo de 2021

Aerial views of San Jose after multiple people killed in shooting

Start: 26 May 2021 17:13 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 18:03 GMT

SAN JOSE: Aerial views of San Jose, California, where an assailant opened fire at a light rail yard on Wednesday morning, killing an unspecified number of people and injuring others, according to the county sheriff's office said.

SCHEDULE:

1745GMT - Police briefing

