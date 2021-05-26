COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Por
REUTERS
26 de Mayo de 2021

Aerial views of San Jose after multiple people killed in shooting

Start: 26 May 2021 18:08 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 22:43 GMT

SAN JOSE: Aerial views of San Jose, California, where an assailant opened fire at a light rail yard on Wednesday morning, killing eight people.

1808-1828GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting

1828GMT - View of house of suspect

1829GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting

1853GMT - View of house of suspect

1859GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting

2030GMT - Police news conference

2205GMT - Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen news conference

2222GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quién es el “Kilos”, principal socio de la Unión Tepito que fue detenido

Tri femenil: fueron confirmadas las seleccionadas y rivales que enfrentará México en los próximos meses

Por qué Sara García nunca se llevó bien con Jorge Negrete

Cómo funciona la vacuna del laboratorio chino CanSino que compró el Gobierno

