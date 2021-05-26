ADVISORY CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Aerial views of San Jose after multiple people killed in shooting
Start: 26 May 2021 18:08 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 22:43 GMT
SAN JOSE: Aerial views of San Jose, California, where an assailant opened fire at a light rail yard on Wednesday morning, killing eight people.
1808-1828GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting
1828GMT - View of house of suspect
1829GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting
1853GMT - View of house of suspect
1859GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting
2030GMT - Police news conference
2205GMT - Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen news conference
2222GMT - Aerials from scene of shooting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com