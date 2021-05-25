COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-WHITEHOUSE

Por
REUTERS
25 de Mayo de 2021

George Floyd family speak after meeting with Biden

Start: 25 May 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 19:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Members of George Floyd's family speak after an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Reuters

