Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-WHITEHOUSE--APPROX START TIME--

REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2021

George Floyd family speak after meeting with Biden

Start: 25 May 2021 18:54 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 19:54 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Members of George Floyd's family speak after an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

