ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-NEW YORK

De Blasio, Sharpton mark anniversary of George Floyd's death
Start: 25 May 2021 16:00 GMT
End: 25 May 2021 17:00 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton take a knee for 9:29 minutes on the anniversary of George Floyd's death. It's been one year since George Floyd was killed when former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for approximately nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.
