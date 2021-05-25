COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-RACE/FLOYD FAMILY-PELOSI

REUTERS
25 de Mayo de 2021

Floyd family meets with Speaker Pelosi on police reform

Start: 25 May 2021 15:54 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 16:03 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE EXPECTING A LIVE POOL SPRAY OF THIS EVENT ONLY. THE MEETING IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Family members of George Floyd meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss police reform legislation.

