Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE - flash

Por
REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2021

Biden speaks as he departs White House

Start: 25 May 2021 21:35 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 21:50 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes comments as he departs the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Por qué la degradación a Categoría 2 de EEUU no afecta a las aerolíneas mexicanas

El día que Julio César Chávez cayó en el infierno de las drogas

Pedro Sola fue criticado tras cuestionar la vuelta a semáforo amarillo de Campeche

Por qué también en pandemia es importante vacunarse contra la gripe y la neumonía

