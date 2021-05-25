ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE - flash

Biden speaks as he departs White House

Start: 25 May 2021 21:35 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 21:50 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes comments as he departs the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com