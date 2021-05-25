COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/USA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2021

A "super blood moon" appears over the skies of Los Angeles

Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CA - A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Los Angeles.

SCHEDULE:

0847GMT - Penumbral Eclipse begins

0944GMT - Partial moon eclipse starts - moon is getting red.

1111GMT - Total moon eclipse starts - completely red moon

1125GMT - Total eclipse ends

PLEASE NOTE: COVERAGE DEPENDENT ON WEATHER

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: DO NOT OBSCURE BUG. MUST COURTESY GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES

DIGITAL: DO NOT OBSCURE BUG. MUST COURTESY GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES

Source: GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alerta en Quintana Roo: urgente llamado ante creciente número de casos COVID-19

Alerta en Quintana Roo: urgente llamado ante creciente número de casos COVID-19

Moderna anunció que su vacuna contra el COVID-19 es segura y eficaz en los niños mayores de 12 años

Un hombre recuperó la visión parcial a través de una nueva terapia genética

Otro avance increíble de la ciencia: el hombre con una ceguera total que logró ver por primera vez

La Casa de Papel 5 ya tiene un adelanto y la fecha de estreno, pero con una sorpresa: se estira el final

DEPORTES

Racing intentará asegurarse el primer lugar de su grupo ante Rentistas: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing intentará asegurarse el primer lugar de su grupo ante Rentistas: hora, TV y formaciones

River buscará cerrar su pase a los octavos de final de la Libertadores ante Fluminense: hora, TV y formaciones

NBA: un lujoso pase de caño y puntos claves, el aporte de Facundo Campazzo para que Denver Nuggets nivele la serie ante Portland Trail Blazers

En el último suspiro: Las Tigresas doblegan a Chivas en la Final de ida de la Liga MX Femenil

Las revelaciones de Careca sobre su vida junto a Diego Maradona: sus paseos disfrazados por Nápoles y el sueño que les quedó pendiente

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La Casa de Papel 5 ya tiene un adelanto y la fecha de estreno, pero con una sorpresa: se estira el final

La Casa de Papel 5 ya tiene un adelanto y la fecha de estreno, pero con una sorpresa: se estira el final

Soledad, depresión, adicciones y dinero: las luchas de los actores de “Friends” desde que terminó el programa hace 17 años

Belinda y Christian Nodal lanzarán versión del clásico bolero “Si nos dejan”, de José Alfredo Jiménez

Alfredo Díaz Ordaz: de oveja negra en la familia presidencial al primer gran amor de Thalía

La poco conocida relación familiar entre Pati Chapoy y Mara Patricia Castañeda

TENDENCIAS

Rusia anunció que comenzará a producir la vacuna Sputnik V en la India

Rusia anunció que comenzará a producir la vacuna Sputnik V en la India

Una oscura agencia de comunicación con vínculos con Rusia intentó realizar una campaña con influencers contra la vacuna de Pfizer

¿Es posible rehabilitar el sentido del olfato en pacientes recuperados de COVID-19?

La mortalidad de pacientes graves por COVID-19 en África es más alta que en otros lugares del mundo

Los 10 trámites que hay que hacer sí o sí para vender el auto en la Argentina