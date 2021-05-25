ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/USA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

A "super blood moon" appears over the skies of Los Angeles

Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CA - A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Los Angeles.

SCHEDULE:

0847GMT - Penumbral Eclipse begins

0944GMT - Partial moon eclipse starts - moon is getting red.

1111GMT - Total moon eclipse starts - completely red moon

1125GMT - Total eclipse ends

PLEASE NOTE: COVERAGE DEPENDENT ON WEATHER

