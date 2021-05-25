ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/

Supermoon sighting in Australia coincides with a lunar eclipse
Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT
End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR THIS LIVE EVENT ON RLS INCLUDE, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CHILE AND MEXICO - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES
==
VARIOUS LOCATIONS POSSIBLE - A "blood" supermoon sighting coincides with the first total lunar eclipse of 2021.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT - Partial Eclipse begins
1111GMT - Full Eclipse begins
1118GMT - Maximum Eclipse
1125GMT - Full Eclipse ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com