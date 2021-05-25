ADVISORY SUPERMOON-ECLIPSE/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
25 de Mayo de 2021

Supermoon sighting in Australia coincides with a lunar eclipse

Start: 26 May 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 11:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: POSSIBLE LOCATIONS FOR THIS LIVE EVENT ON RLS INCLUDE, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CHILE AND MEXICO - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

VARIOUS LOCATIONS POSSIBLE - A "blood" supermoon sighting coincides with the first total lunar eclipse of 2021.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Partial Eclipse begins

1111GMT - Full Eclipse begins

1118GMT - Maximum Eclipse

1125GMT - Full Eclipse ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

