Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

Por
REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2021

Former S.African president Zuma to plead in arms deal trial

Start: 26 May 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 26 May 2021 09:00 GMT

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former South African president Jacob Zuma is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a corruption trial related to a $2 billion arms deal. Zuma is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($35,000) annually from French arms firm Thales from 1999 in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal following whistle-blower revelations by a lawmaker in parliament that year.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ENCA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

