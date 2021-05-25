COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSMAY 25
25 de Mayo de 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds newser in Jerusalem

Start: 25 May 2021 16:39 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 17:39 GMT

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference after meeting separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He will later travel to Egypt and Jordan for meetings with officials there.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

