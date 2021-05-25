ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA-BLINKEN

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds newser in Jerusalem
Start: 25 May 2021 16:39 GMT
End: 25 May 2021 17:39 GMT
JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference after meeting separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He will later travel to Egypt and Jordan for meetings with officials there.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com